Home World

Donald Trump's Chief of Staff pick calls him 'terrible human being'

US President Donald Trump's budget director and his pick to be the acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, called Trump "a terrible human being" during a campaign debate in 2016.

Published: 16th December 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Mick Mulvaney (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's budget director and his pick to be the acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, called Trump "a terrible human being" during a campaign debate in 2016.

In a video posted by The Daily Beast news website on Saturday, Mulvaney said at the debate with his then-Democratic challenger for South Carolina's 5th Congressional District seat, Fran Person, that he was supporting Trump for President, albeit reluctantly, CNN reported.

"Yes, I'm supporting Donald Trump," the incumbent Republican, who later won re-election, says in the video.

"I'm doing so as enthusiastically as I can, given the fact that I think he's a terrible human being, but the choice on the other side is just as bad."

During the transition, Trump tapped Mulvaney to be director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

On Friday, the President also named him to take over as acting Chief of Staff at the end of the year after incumbent John Kelly leaves the administration.

The White House has not commented on the development.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp