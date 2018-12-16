Home World

Pakistan Army chief confirms death sentence of 15 'hardcore terrorists'

The terrorists were convicted for attacking the armed forces/law enforcement agencies, abetting suicide bombers, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

Published: 16th December 2018 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Qamar Javed Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday confirmed the death sentence of 15 "hardcore terrorists", who were involved in killing civilians and abetting 2016 Christian Colony suicide attacks in Peshawar.

Gen Bajwa "confirmed the death sentence awarded to 15 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism," said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army.

The terrorists were convicted for attacking the armed forces/law enforcement agencies, abetting suicide bombers in an attack on Christian Colony near Peshawar, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians, it said.

In September 2016, four suicide bombers attacked the Christian Colony in Peshawar.

Security forces promptly responded and killed all the attackers.

The Christian colony is situated outside the military cantonment.

The Jamaat-ur Ahrar, a Taliban faction, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ibrar, a member of a banned organisation, "abetted suicidal bombers in attacking Christian Colony near Peshawar by planning the said attack and providing weapons/suicidal jackets/transportation to suicide bombers," the statement said.

The convict confessed his offences and he was awarded death sentence.

The convicts were tried by special military courts and confessed to their crimes before the judicial magistrate during their respective trials, ISPR said.

It said the terror activities by the convicts had resulted into the death of 34 people, including from the armed forces.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession, the statement said.

Apart from the death sentence, 20 convicts were awarded imprisonment.

