Home World

Six children among 10 dead in Russia house fires

Fire safety rules are often violated in Russia as a result of corruption, with officials often granting building permits in exchange for bribes.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MOSCOW: Six children and four adults died in house fires in several Russian cities on Sunday, Russian media reported.

Three toddlers died in a house fire in a village in Bashkortostan, a region south of the Ural mountains, news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The children, a two-year-old and two four-year-olds, were reportedly left home alone, the agency said.

Interfax news agency said two more children died in a house fire on Sunday in the village of Krasny Kut, in the southern Saratov region.

And the Emergency Situations Ministry in Tatarstan, a republic in central Russia, said a toddler and two adults were killed in a house fire on Sunday in Kazan, the main city.

Another two adults died and three children were injured on Sunday when a dormitory caught fire in Peresvet, a town in the Moscow region, RIA Novosti said.

Fire safety rules are often violated in Russia as a result of corruption, with officials often granting building permits in exchange for bribes.

In March, 64 people died -- 41 of them children -- when a shopping centre caught fire in the Siberian city Kemerovo.

Following the tragedy, local prosecutors were ordered to check safety regulations at shopping malls and other cultural and entertainment sites across Russia.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp