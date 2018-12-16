Volcano erupts in North Indonesia

By IANS

JAKARTA: A volcano erupted in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province on Sunday, spewing a column of ash measuring 7.5 km to the sky, a disaster agency official said.

Mount Soputan erupted twice -- first at 7.43 a.m. and the second at 8.57 a.m., an agency spokesman told Xinhua news agency.

Video erupsi Soputan yang masih berlangsung. Diambil pagi tadi pukul 06.29 WITA oleh Pengamat Gunung Api Soputan, Fahrul Roji pic.twitter.com/PWEGLIZhDx — MAGMA Indonesia (@id_magma) December 15, 2018

Ashes were spread toward south west and south of the crater and small tremors jolted the area.

"In anticipating the hot ash from sliding into the flank of the volcano and flows of cool lava, the community is prohibited from having activities at the radius of 4 km from the crater, and for the area at southwest of the crater the no go-zone has been declared at 6.5 km," the spokesman said.

Mount Soputan is one of 129 active volcanoes in Indonesia which lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".