Colin Kroll, co-founder of HQ Trivia found dead at 35

The New York Police Department says officers went to Kroll's Manhattan apartment early Sunday after getting a call asking for a wellness check on him.

Published: 17th December 2018 04:33 PM

Colin Kroll, a tech executive who co-founded the HQ Trivia app. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Colin Kroll, a tech executive who co-founded the HQ Trivia app, has died.

He was 34.

They found him unconscious and unresponsive on his bed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

"He had so much talent and had accomplished so much at such a young age," his father, Alan Kroll, told The New York Times.

"It truly is a waste," his father said.

"At 34, imagine the things he'd done and the skills he had."

In this file photo taken on January 08, 2014 honoree Colin Kroll attends the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo | AFP)

Kroll was the chief executive of the trivia app, which live-streams short trivia shows to users and became popular after its release in 2017.

The company released a statement Sunday saying their thoughts were with his "family, friends and loved ones."

"We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye," HQ Trivia said.

Kroll also was a founder of Vine, which was an app built around six-second videos, and worked for a period at Twitter.

HQ Trivia Colin Kroll New York Police Department Found dead

