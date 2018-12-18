Imran Khan says Pak will do everything within its power for Afghan peace

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that Pakistan will do everything within its power to further the peace process in Afghanistan as talks sponsored by the country between the US and the Taliban were being held in the UAE to end the 17-year bloody conflict.

The US and the Taliban have previously met on at least two occasions in Qatar but it is the first time that they are holding talks outside Doha, where the insurgent group has a political office, according to officials.

Khan highlighted the role being played by Pakistan in holding the talks between the US and the Taliban in Abu Dhabi.

He expressed his desire for peace to end the sufferings of the people of Afghanistan.

"Pakistan has helped in the dialogue between the Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi. Let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people," Khan said on Twitter Khan also said "Pakistan will be doing everything within its power to further the peace process".

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan were the only three nations to recognise the Taliban government during its five-year rule from 1996-2001.

The Taliban are fighting to flush out international forces and re-establish their regime in Afghanistan after their ouster in 2001.