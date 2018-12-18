Home World

Putin says open to third nations joining nuclear treaty

At a defence ministry meeting, Putin repeated accusations that Washington had itself violated the bilateral treaty and suggested other countries join the US-Russia agreement in a bid to salvage it.

Published: 18th December 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Tuesday he was open to the idea of other countries joining a key Cold War treaty limiting mid-range nuclear arms or to starting talks on a new agreement.

The president spoke after Washington this month said it would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty (INF) within 60 days if Russia did not dismantle missiles that the US claims breach the deal.

At a defence ministry meeting, Putin repeated accusations that Washington had itself violated the bilateral treaty and suggested other countries join the US-Russia agreement in a bid to salvage it.

Signed in 1987 by then US president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, the treaty puts no restrictions on other major military actors like China.

"Yes, indeed there are certain difficulties with this treaty," Putin said.

"Other countries possessing short- and intermediate-range missiles are not party to it.

"But what prevents (us) from starting talks on their accession to the existing treaty or starting negotiating the parameters of a new treaty?" he said.

He reiterated the threat that Russia would have to retaliate if the United States ditched the treaty.

"Whatever the complaints about the treaty, in current conditions it plays a stabilising role, works to support a certain level of predictability and restraint in the military sphere."

This month Putin said about a dozen countries were probably producing mid-range missiles of the type banned by the INF treaty.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Putin cold war treaty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp