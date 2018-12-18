Home World

Sensex rallies for 6th session in a row; pharma, metal stocks shine

The BSE Sensex swung almost 329 points both sides on hectic selling and buying during the session.

Published: 18th December 2018 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex

Bombay Stock Exchange (PTI file photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark Sensex wiped off early losses to end 77 points higher at 36,347, the sixth consecutive session of gains, after fag-end buying mainly in pharma, metal and capital goods stocks offset losses in information technology and FMCG counters amid weak global cues.

Also, the broader NSE Nifty ended above the 10,900-mark. The BSE Sensex swung almost 329 points both sides on hectic selling and buying during the session. The 30-share index started off the day lower at 36,226.

38 and continued to slide as selling pressure gathered momentum and hit a low of 36,046. 52 in line with a weak trend in Asian markets and the lower opening of European shares. However, hectic buying in late afternoon trade reversed the day's losses and helped the Sensex scale 36,375.38 before settling 77.01 points, or 0.21 per cent, higher at 36,347.08.

The gauge had risen over 1,310 points in the last five sessions. The 50-share NSE Nifty too rose by 20.35 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end at 10,908.70. Intra-day, it traded between 10,819.10 and 10,915.40.

Traders said falling crude prices in the global market was a big boost for the economy as it cuts the country's import bill burden. The appreciation in the rupee too influenced market mood.

Globally, stocks slipped into the red tracking overnight sharp losses at the Wall Street as investors continued to fear weakening growth amid caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, beginning Tuesday.

The US Federal Reserve's policy decision is expected on December 19 and the market is expecting another rate hike, traders said.

According to provisional data, domestic institutional investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 76.84 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 60.95 crore Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp