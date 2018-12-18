Two security personnel of former Pak premier sent to jail for assaulting TV cameraman

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Two security personnel of Pakistan's ousted premier Nawaz Sharif were on Tuesday sent to jail for allegedly assaulting a cameraman of a private television news channel, police said.

The incident happened on Monday when cameraman Syed Wajid Ali was trying to take the pictures of Sharif when he was leaving the parliament building premises.

A television footage of the incident showed Ali lying on the ground after a security guard allegedly pushed him for coming in the way of the PML-N leader, media reports said.

Another guard was then seen rushing towards the cameraman and kicking him on his face.

The guard, according to the footage, then managed to escape the scene in one of the vehicles of the protocol, it said.

The cameraman lost consciousness and was rushed to a hospital, where he received stitches on his lips and head.

An FIR was registered against three security personnel of the former premier and two unidentified persons, police said.

Two guards, identified as Mansub and Mohsin were arrested and produced before a civil judge, who remanded them to 14 days judicial custody.

The former prime minister regretted the incident but said the cameraman had first hit his guard with his camera.

Later, Sharif met journalists and assured them that he will not interfere in the course of law.

"I will aid the investigation into the matter in every way possible and I will also take action against the guards who are involved in the incident," Sharif said.