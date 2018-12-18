Home World

UAE backs Saudi's rebuke of US Senate over Khashoggi killing

The UAE, a close US ally and major weapons buyer, released a statement affirming its "policy of full solidarity" with Saudi Arabia with regards to the US.

Jamal-Khashoggi-AP

Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Photo | File/AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has thrown its support behind Saudi Arabia's rebuke of the US Senate, which passed a resolution last week blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The UAE, a close US ally and major weapons buyer, released a statement affirming its "policy of full solidarity" with Saudi Arabia with regards to the US.

Senate decision and "against anyone who attempts to undermine the kingdom's stature and regional position."

The statement, published Wednesday on the state-run WAM news agency, said the UAE rejects "unfounded allegations and accusations" as well as "attempts that would harm Saudi Arabia's fundamental role as a major power ensuring security and stability in the Arab and Muslim worlds.

 

Khashoggi killing Jamal Khashoggi

