Home World

European Union implements Brexit 'no deal' contingency plans

And the bloc also promised that British citizens living in Europe would continue to enjoy residents' rights "provided that this approach is reciprocated by the UK".

Published: 19th December 2018 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Brexit (File | Reuters)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Wednesday adopted back-up plans to protect essential air transport and finance in the event that Britain leaves the bloc without a Brexit deal in 100 days.

And the bloc also promised that British citizens living in Europe would continue to enjoy residents' rights "provided that this approach is reciprocated by the UK".

The European Commission said it was acting "to ensure that the necessary contingency measures can enter into application on 30 March 2019 in order to limit the most significant damage caused by a 'no-deal' scenario".

The package covers 14 areas where a "no-deal" Brexit "would create major disruption for citizens and businesses" including in financial services, air transport, customs and climate policy.

Brussels hopes that it will not have to activate its plan if Prime Minister Theresa May persuades a sceptical British parliament to endorse a broad withdrawal deal she struck with European leaders last month.

But the bill's passage is far from certain and on Tuesday Britain announced its own contingency plans to prevent shortages and economic instability in the event it crashes out of the bloc without a deal.

Under the plan, the European Union will allow UK-based financial operators to continue to access European markets for 12 months under a "temporary and conditional equivalence" period to prevent disruption.

Europe will allow British flights to continue to access the "Single European Sky" air traffic control area for 12 month and extend some aviation licences for nine months after March 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit no deal brexit European Union

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp