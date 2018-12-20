Home World

Barack Obama dons Santa hat to cheer sick kids

The 44th President was given a rock star's entrance as he entered the hospital, with his swagger giving way to dance moves as he neared the singing crowd.

Published: 20th December 2018 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Barrack Obama, Former US President,

Former US President Barack Obama with a sack of presents at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama paid a surprise visit to the Children's National Medical Center here, bringing with him a sack of presents for the young patients.

The 44th President was given a rock star's entrance as he entered the hospital, with his swagger giving way to dance moves as he neared the singing crowd.

Video of the visit was posted to the hospital's Twitter account, with the clip being viewed more than a million times in three hours. "Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients' day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone's faces."

Wearing a red Santa hat, Obama toured the hospital. He met with patients and their families acting as a "stand-in" for Santa, handing out presents to children.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children's National," he said in a tweet. "And thanks for humouring me as your stand-in Santa."

US First Lady Melania Trump also made a trip to the hospital last week, reading patients a Christmas story during her visit. She then gave each child a copy of the book, which was about a bullied Christmas ornament, ABC reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barack Obama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp