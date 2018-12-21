16 students killed in bus accident in western Nepal
The tragedy struck when around 31 students and teachers of the Krishnasen Icchuk Technical School in Ghorahi were returning from a tour of a botanical garden in Salyan.
Published: 21st December 2018 09:41 PM | Last Updated: 21st December 2018 09:41 PM | A+A A-
KATHMANDU: At least 16 students on an educational tour were killed and 12 others injured on Friday when a bus plunged into a ravine in western Nepal's Dang district.
Around 31 students and teachers of the Krishnasen Icchuk Technical School in Ghorahi were returning from a tour of a botanical garden in Salyan when the bus fell around 400 meters down into the ravine killing 16 people, police said.
Authorities and first responders rescued twelve injured persons and took them to Rapti Zonal Hospital for treatment.