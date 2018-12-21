Home World

16 students killed in bus accident in western Nepal

The tragedy struck when around 31 students and teachers of the Krishnasen Icchuk Technical School in Ghorahi were returning from a tour of a botanical garden in Salyan.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least 16 students on an educational tour were killed and 12 others injured on Friday when a bus plunged into a ravine in western Nepal's Dang district.

Around 31 students and teachers of the Krishnasen Icchuk Technical School in Ghorahi were returning from a tour of a botanical garden in Salyan when the bus fell around 400 meters down into the ravine killing 16 people, police said.

Authorities and first responders rescued twelve injured persons and took them to Rapti Zonal Hospital for treatment.

 

