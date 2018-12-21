Home World

Turn yourselves in: Pope Francis to priestly sex abusers

Francis acknowledged that the church in the past had failed to treat the problem seriously, but vowed that going forward, it would never cover up or dismiss cases again.

Published: 21st December 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pope_-_Vatican

Catholic Church supremo Pope Francis (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis is vowing that the Catholic Church will "never again" cover up clergy sex abuse and is demanding that priests who have raped and molested children turn themselves in.

READ | Pope Francis fires two cardinals from inner circle named in sexual abuse scandal

Francis on Friday dedicated his annual Christmas speech to the Vatican bureaucracy to abuse, evidence that a year of devastating revelations has shaken his papacy and caused a crisis of confidence in the Catholic hierarchy.

READ | Pope accepts US bishop's resignation over 'misconduct' with minor

Francis acknowledged that the church in the past had failed to treat the problem seriously, but vowed that going forward, it would never cover up or dismiss cases again and would "spare no effort" to find justice for pedophiles.

READ | Pope Francis says Church can no longer tolerate silence on sexual abuse 

He urged victims to come forward and issued a stark warning to abusers: "Convert and hand yourself over to human justice, and prepare for divine justice."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pope Francis Catholic Church sex abuse church sexual harassment case Vatican Sex Abuse Scandal Vatican

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp