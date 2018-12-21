Home World

UK's Gatwick runway opens for limited flights after drone chaos

Many passengers were stranded due to which they had to cancel their travel plans. The airport was, however, reopened for limited flights.

Published: 21st December 2018 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Waiting passenger, Gatwick airport

Passengers stranded at Gatwick airport, as the airport remains closed after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning. (File| AP)

By IANS

LONDON: The Gatwick runway in the UK reopened on Friday after a drone caused the airport to shut down for more than a day, the airport authorities said. The runway was "currently available" and a limited number of aircraft were scheduled for departure and arrival, it added.

Police have so far failed to locate the device or its pilot, but are considering plans to shoot it down, the BBC reported. Passengers have complained of "freezing" temperatures in the south terminal, while others found themselves stuck abroad after inbound flights were either cancelled or diverted.

Dozens of passengers contacted the BBC to say uncertainty had led them to ditch their festive travel plans or spend extra money on new flights and hotel stays. Budget airline Ryanair said it was switching all of its Gatwick flights to operate in and out of Stansted airport on Friday.

Easyjet said it would resume services but expected departures and landings to be restricted at first.

Thousands of passengers had been stranded at the airport as police continue their search for the operator of the drone on Wednesday and Thursday. Flights were brought to a standstill after a drone was seen over the airfield first on Wednesday.

Gatwick continues to advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport as departures and arrivals were subject to delays and cancellations, the BBC said. Gatwick's bosses have urged those due to travel to check their flight status before turning up at the airport.

Speaking on Thursday, Gatwick's Chief Operating Officer Chris Woodroofe said 120,000 people had been due to fly out since the runway closed. The staff were working on contingency plans in the event of flights being grounded again, he said.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the government was doing "everything we can to make arrangements with other airports". Among the measures was the lifting of night-flight restrictions so that "more planes can get into and out of the country", he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gatwick airport drone UK flights Gatwick airport reopened

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp