Pakistan minister shares property tax bills of New York​ flat allegedly owned by Zardari

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani minister on Saturday shared property tax statements of what the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims is a flat in New York owned but not declared by former president Asif Ali Zardari in the nomination papers filed for elections in July 2018.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, whose party is seeking Zardari's disqualification from the parliament for allegedly concealing his assets, shared on Twitter the property tax statements of an apartment in the Manhattan borough of New York City, the Dawn reported.

The PTI on Thursday filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi, seeking the disqualification of the PPP co-chairperson for allegedly concealing his assets.

The plea filed by PTI lawmaker from Sindh Khurram Sherzaman said that Zardari owned an apartment in Belaire Condominiums in New York but did not declare it in his nomination papers filed for the 2018 general elections.

Zardari was elected as member of the National Assembly from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which is in power in Sindh province.