Pakistan praises plan for US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan 

The latest talks between the Taliban and US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad focused on the withdrawal of NATO troops, the release of prisoners and halting attacks on civilians by pro-government forces.

US Marines in Afghanistan (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MULTAN (PAKISTAN): Pakistan's foreign minister has welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw half the US troops from Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday told reporters in the central city of Multan that the decision is good for ongoing peace talks between the Afghan Taliban and the US.

Qureshi says Pakistan welcomes the peace discussions that took place earlier this week in Abu Dhabi and will continue to support the Afghan peace process. The minister said Pakistan has released some Taliban to help facilitate the talks.

Khalilzad has tweeted that talks held in United Arab Emirates were "productive."

