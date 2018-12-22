Home World

US to increase support for Ukraine Navy in countering Russia

An additional 10 million US dollars would be provided to Ukraine to improve its naval capabilities, according to a statement issued by the State Department.

Published: 22nd December 2018 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

WASHINGTON: The United States will provide additional funding to improve Ukraine's naval capabilities to counter Russia, the US State Department said on Friday.

The move was a response to Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian vessels near the Kerch Strait last month, the statement said.

This funding, under the category of foreign military financing, is subject to Congressional approval and for purchasing US defence articles and services.

US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker said Wednesday in Kiev that the US plans to provide Ukraine with 250 million dollars of military aid next year.

Ukraine has reportedly received more than 1 billion dollars from the US since 2014.

Lithuania and the United Kingdom would also increase their security assistance to Ukraine, according to the statement.

Moscow has regularly accused the US of enhancing military cooperation with Eastern European countries by using Russian aggression as a pretext.

Russia has the right to implement its military policy in Crimea in a way that benefits national security, as Crimea is a part of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual press conference on Thursday.

Last month, Russian forces seized three Ukrainian naval ships and 24 sailors in the Kerch Strait that separates Crimea and Russia's mainland, saying the Ukrainian ships breached its border.

Ukraine called Russia's actions an "act of aggression" and urged Moscow to release the captured ships and sailors.

