Over 45,000 people hit by flash floods in northern Sri Lanka 

No deaths or disappearances have been reported so far, disaster management officials said.

Published: 23rd December 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Over 45,000 people from nearly 14,000 families have been hit by flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka's northern province.

No deaths or disappearances have been reported so far, disaster management officials said on Sunday.

The five affected districts are Mullaithivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya and Jaffna.

Some areas in the affected districts received more than 350 mm of rainfall last night, causing flash floods.

The officials said that over 8,500 people have been sheltered in 52 welfare camps.

The search and rescue teams have been mobilised together with boats.

The Navy and the Army personnel have also been engaged in the relief and rescue missions.

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed officials to provide immediate relief to the affected people.

 

