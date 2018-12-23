Home World

'Racist' referee tells US school wrestler to cut dreadlocks or forfeit match

Teenager Andrew Johnson chose to have his hair cut at the venue, and went on to win the match at his school here.

In this image taken from a Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 video provided by SNJTODAY.COM, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson gets his hair cut courtside minutes before his match in Buena, N.J., after a referee told Johnson he would forfeit his bout if he didn't have his dreadlocks cut off. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A video has gone viral on Twitter in which a referee is seen asking a US high-school wrestler to either cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.

Teenager Andrew Johnson chose to have his hair cut at the venue, and went on to win the match at his school here, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The video has been viewed by millions since Friday. It shows the hair being cut away by a coach or trainer and Johnson then winning in overtime to help his school to victory.

With some accusing referee Alan Maloney of racial discrimination, an inquiry was ordered on the matter.

It has been recommended that he should not officiate pending a review, although some officials said he was following rules.

Many posts on Twitter said that the referee's actions were "cruel" and "humiliating".

