A Rs 20000 wedding is winning over social media and how!

Amidst all the extravaganza surrounding the wedding of the daughter of Mukesh Ambani Isha and also the Deepveer and NickYanka weddings, here's a heartwarming tale with lessons aplenty.

2018 is almost a week away from its conclusion and set to be taken over by christmas festivities.

The never-ending wedding season is also continuing.

Amidst all the extravaganza surrounding the wedding of the daughter of Mukesh Ambani Isha and the Deepveer and NickYanka weddings, here's a heartwarming marriage with lessons aplenty.

A couple in Pakistan wanted a wedding on 'their own terms' and this is how they went ahead and executed the same!

Rizwan, a Pakistan-based photographer, shared his experience on social media.

His marriage, a low-key affair, was executed within Rs 20000! Yes, you read that right.

With 25 guests on his list, close family friends and most importantly lip-smacking food, Rizwan and his partner had the wedding of their dreams on the terrace of their home. Or at least he thinks so!

"What I'm trying to say is. IT'S. OKAY. Sukoon karo. Do whatever you want ofc and whatever you can afford. But HAVE FUN. Be happy. Big or small, all weddings should just be HAPPY. Khush raho sab. Bye. (wedding pic added for saboot thanks)," says Rizwan, whose twitter thread giving out the deets of his Nikkah has received immense amount of warmth and love!

