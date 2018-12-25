Home World

Attacker on Chinese bus kills 5, wounds 21

The police department in Longyan in Fujian province, south of Shanghai, said another 21 people were injured in the attack Tuesday.

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Police say an attacker with a knife hijacked a bus in a southeastern Chinese city and drove into pedestrians, killing at least five people before being captured.

The announcement gave no details of the attacker's identity or a motive. It gave no indication how many fatalities occurred aboard the bus and how many among pedestrians.

A video clip on the website of the newspaper Beijing News showed a half dozen police officers wrestling the attacker to the ground in the middle of a street as traffic flowed past.

