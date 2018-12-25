Home World

Fire destroys 39 houses, displaces 285 people in Nepal

The fire that broke out at Khada settlement of Palata Rural Municipality-1 in Kalikot on Monday morning destroyed 39 houses and displaced as many as 285 people including 111 children.

Published: 25th December 2018 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nearly 50 houses in a village were gutted by a massive fire that broke out in western Nepal's Kalikot district, displacing as many as 285 people, including 111 children, police said.

The fire broke out from a house at around 1:30am on Monday and spread to other houses in the clustered settlement.

"Clothes, food grains and other valuables belonging to 87 families living in 39 houses were destroyed in the incident that started at midnight and seven persons who were trying to douse the fire got injured, said Police Inspector Devendra Malla.

The fire that broke out at Khada settlement of Palata Rural Municipality-1 in Kalikot on Monday morning destroyed 39 houses and displaced as many as 285 people including 111 children.

As the houses in the settlement had thatched roofs, the village was engulfed in fire in no time.

Properties worth millions of rupees were destroyed in the fire, police said.

Police said two buffaloes and 21 cattle were charred to death while 48 other houses were partially damaged.

"We had called the police immediately after the fire started but the police personnel deployed from Thirpu and Jarkot posts reached the site after four hours," said locals.

The security personnel of the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force as well as the locals jointly took the fire under control.

"Now that the fire is under control, we have to manage shelter and food for 87 families.

We are preparing to keep the displaced families at a local school building," they said.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Karnali provided relief materials to the victims.

The province executive also provided Rs 20,000 to each displaced family as immediate relief while various local units in the district also vowed to help the fire.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palata Rural Municipality Nepal fire Kalikot district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp