Man arrested for painting swastikas on President Trump's Hollywood star

Published: 25th December 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

AP18177734463126

President Donald Trump. | Associated Press

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of spray-painting swastikas on US President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, media reported.

Jose Ortega of Los Angeles was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of felony vandalism, said a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The star is located on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in Los Angeles, Xinhua news agency reported late on Tuesday.

A witness saw Ortega tag the star late Sunday afternoon and called the police, authorities said. He is being held in lieu of more than $20,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

The graffiti had since been cleaned off from Trump's star.
 

