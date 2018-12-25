Home World

Iraq says it could deploy military into Syria

IS militants hold a pocket of territory along the Syrian-Iraqi border. Iraq is keeping reinforcements at the frontier.

Published: 25th December 2018 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

In this Nov. 7, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Army, U.S. soldiers gather for a brief during a combined joint patrol rehearsal in Manbij, Syria. (File | Photo)

By PTI

BAGHDAD: Iraq's prime minister says his government could deploy troops inside Syria, in the latest fallout from the US decision to withdraw from the war-torn country.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi says his government is "considering all the options" to protect Iraq from threats across its borders.

READ| Emmanuel Macron says 'an ally must be reliable' after US Syria pullout announcement

The US stunned the international community last Thursday when it announced it would pull its forces out of Syria, leaving its allies, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, to fight the the Islamic State group alone.

Abdul-Mahdi spoke to reporters at a press conference on Monday.

TAGS
Syrian crisis Adel Abdul-Mahdi

