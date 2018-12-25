Home World

Pakistani lawyer to return home to defend Asia Bibi

Published: 25th December 2018

Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani lawyer who successfully fought a legal battle to acquit a Christian woman in a high-profile blasphemy case says he will return home to represent her whenever the country's Supreme Court takes up a review petition against her.

Saiful Malook, who fled to Netherlands following threats to him from radical Islamists after the October 21 acquittal of Asia Bibi, said Tuesday that no date has been set by the court to hear the petition.

The announcement by Malook came as the 54-year-old mother of five celebrated Christmas amid security despite being freed.

Bibi had been on death row since 2010 on charges of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

The radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik political party held violent nationwide protests demanding her public execution after her release.

