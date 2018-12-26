Former MQM-P leader shot dead outside Karachi home

By Associated Press

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former Member of Pakistan National Assembly (MNA) Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in Karachi on Tuesday

According to Deputy Inspector General (South), Javed Alam Odho, Abidi was critically wounded after being shot by unidentified gunmen and he later died at a hospital. The police have sealed the area and have launched a search operation to arrest the killers. However, the number of culprits cannot be ascertained as yet. Abidi's body has been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for postmortem.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which drew condemnation from Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other opposition politicians.

Abidi was a former member of the National Assembly and his Muttahida Qaumi Movement party has urged the government to immediately trace and arrest his killers. Abidi had resigned from MQM-P's "basic membership" citing "personal reasons" in September.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement party represents the Urdu speaking population and its two factions have an uneasy relationship with each other.

(With ANI inputs)