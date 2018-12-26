Home World

Former MQM-P leader shot dead outside Karachi home

While the police are yet to identify the culprits, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement party has urged the government to immediately trace and arrest his killers.

Published: 26th December 2018 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Ali Raza Abidi

Ali Raza Abidi (Facebook photo)

By Associated Press

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former Member of Pakistan National Assembly (MNA) Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in Karachi on Tuesday

According to Deputy Inspector General (South), Javed Alam Odho, Abidi was critically wounded after being shot by unidentified gunmen and he later died at a hospital. The police have sealed the area and have launched a search operation to arrest the killers. However, the number of culprits cannot be ascertained as yet. Abidi's body has been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for postmortem.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which drew condemnation from Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other opposition politicians.

Abidi was a former member of the National Assembly and his Muttahida Qaumi Movement party has urged the government to immediately trace and arrest his killers. Abidi had resigned from MQM-P's "basic membership" citing "personal reasons" in September.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement party represents the Urdu speaking population and its two factions have an uneasy relationship with each other.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ali Raza Abidi Pakistan leader assasination Muttahida Qaumi Movement pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp