Home World

Pair with fake guns spark panic at Paris airport

Passengers were evacuated from Terminal 2 for around 45 minutes after the incident at 8.30 am (0730 GMT).

Published: 26th December 2018 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Gun

For representational purposes

By PTI

BOBIGNY: Two people holding replica guns sparked a panic at Paris' main Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday before they were quickly arrested, sources close to the investigation said.

Passengers were evacuated from Terminal 2 for around 45 minutes after the incident at 8.30 am (0730 GMT).

A passenger had raised the alarm saying they had seen "two adults who did not speak French with weapons in a case", one source said.

"There was a wave of panic in Terminal 2 when people saw the weapons."

A police source said border police had detained the pair.

A security perimeter was quickly set up, while a bomb squad had already been at the scene dealing with an abandoned bag.

The guns were believed to be "airsoft" pistols, replica weapons used for sport.

French airport authorities consider those carrying them to be "armed", an airport source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fake gun Paris

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp