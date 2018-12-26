Home World

UAE releases photos of 'controversial princess' to refute abduction charges

Reports said the yatch was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard on March 5, and she was forcibly sent back to Dubai by helicopter.

Published: 26th December 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sheikha_Latifa_AP

In this Dec. 15, 2018 photo, released on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, by the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, left, eats a meal with Mary Robinson, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former president of Ireland, right, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation via AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The UAE government on Monday released recent pictures of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, the daughter of Dubai’s ruler, who had reportedly tried to escape the country aboard a yatch in March after making a video claiming that she had been imprisoned and tortured for three years for an earlier escape attempt.

However, reports said the yatch was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard on March 5, and she was forcibly sent back to Dubai by helicopter. This sparked an uproar among human rights organizations, who demanded proof that the princess was alive and well, and accused New Delhi of violating asylum laws.

Subsequently, there were reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had ordered the interdiction of the yatch, Nostromo, less than 80 km from the Indian coast near Goa.

One report said the operation involved “three Coast Guard ships ... helicopters and a maritime surveillance aircraft,” and that the Indian government acted after Modi received personal messages from Sheikh Mohammed for help, saying that his daughter had been kidnapped. Other reports said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had personally supervised the operation.

While India’s External Affairs Minister claimed it was unaware of the incident, the UAE government remained mum until earlier this month, when it released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened by the continued media speculation” about Sheikha Latifa, who was “adored and cherished” by her family, which was looking forward to celebrating her 34th birthday with her.

On Monday, the UAE’s foreign ministry released pictures, said to have been taken in Dubai on December 15, which show a wan Sheikha Latifa with former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson, along with a communiqué to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ Office of Special Procedures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAE princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp