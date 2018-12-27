Home World

India urges China to adhere to established mechanisms over building infrastructure across border

India also expects China to "walk the talk" on addressing trade imbalance and allowing import of agricultural products and IT services from India, the sources added.

Published: 27th December 2018

NEW DELHI: India wants China to adhere to the established mechanisms to address its concerns with regard to building of infrastructure across the border, sources said here on Thursday.

Sources said India-China border mechanisms are working in an efficient manner, with border meetings and flag meetings taking place normally.

India and China have been trying to address the boundary question through various mechanisms, with the Special Representative mechanism being the highest level.

The Special Representatives - India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently held the 21st round of talks to discuss border and other issues.

The sources said relations between India and China are not just back to normal but heightened.

Defence relations between the two nations are back on track and annual defence contacts, suspended last year, have resumed, they said.

The sources noted that the two countries had four meetings at the highest level in a year, which was unprecedented.

Ties between New Delhi and Beijing were under strain following a 73-day military standoff in Doklam.

The standoff was started in June 2017 when the Chinese side tried to alter the status quo by building a road in the area in violation of its understandings with both the countries.

Finally, in August, both India and China announced that they had withdrawn all their troops from Doklam.

Since then, relations have warmed up following the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

Sources further said that India's position on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) remains unchanged.

India has been opposed to the project as the corridor passes through areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and India terms it as a violation.

The sources added that India was also looking forward to China enhancing data sharing of Satluj and Brahmaputra rivers. 

