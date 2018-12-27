Home World

US offers job security to Taliban rebels for peace in Afghan

According to the Dawn, the US Defence Department has also outlined a plan for rehabilitating the Taliban rebels in a new Afghanistan.

Published: 27th December 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban

Taliban fighters ( File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The US is offering Taliban militants a safety network that includes job opportunities to persuade insurgents to join the Afghan peace process.

"Although some members of the Taliban may be weary of fighting and ready to lay down their weapons, they will only rejoin society if they believe their safety and the safety of their families are guaranteed, and if they have an opportunity to earn enough money to provide for their families," reads the proposed Pentagon's plan to Congress for addressing US security.

According to the Dawn, the US Defence Department has also outlined a plan for rehabilitating the Taliban rebels in a new Afghanistan.

The development comes days after the Pentagon announced the withdrawal of around 7,000 troops from Afghanistan.

For the past several years, Washington has been trying to persuade the Taliban to come to the negotiating table and formulate a peace process to end the 17-year-old conflict in Afghanistan. However, the Taliban asserted that the presence of foreign troops in the war-torn nation was a hindrance to achieving long-lasting peace

On December 19, the US attended a peace talk with the Taliban in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). During the talks, the US delegation had proposed that the Taliban conclude a truce for a period of six months, join the government of national unity and become part of the political system of Afghanistan.

Washington has also appointed Zalmay Khalilzad as Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador in order to initiate talks with the Taliban. Till now, Khalilzad has held a series of meetings with the group in Qatar and the UAE.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taliban Job opportunities Peace opportunites US Defence Department United Arab Emirates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp