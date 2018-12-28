Kurdish militia invites Syrian government to seize Manbij to prevent Turkish move

Home World

Turkey had threatened a military operation against Manbij to remove the Kurdish-led forces there. Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist group.

Published: 28th December 2018

Image of Kurdish fighters for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT (LEBANON): The main Syrian Kurdish militia has invited government troops to take control of the flashpoint northern town of Manbij to prevent a Turkish attack.

The People's Protection Units, or YPG, made the appeal Friday in a tweet. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights is reporting that Syrian government forces have been massing on the edges of Manbij, a front line between Kurdish-led forces and Turkey-backed fighters to the west.

It is not yet clear whether US troops, which had patrolled the area, remain in place or have withdrawn. There was no immediate response from the US-led coalition.

The threats triggered the US announcement of withdrawing troops from Syria.

