Five killed in coal mine accident in China

By PTI

BEIJING: Five workers were killed while another remained trapped in a coal mine accident in east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said Saturday.

Nine people were working underground when the accident took place.

Five have been confirmed dead, one injured and two others were lifted to safety, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The search operation to rescue the trapped miner is on.

The coal mine owner has been taken into custody.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, the report said.

