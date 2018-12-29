Home World

Forest Whitaker files for divorce from wife of 22 years

The couple has two daughters together, and each has a child from a previous relationship.

Published: 29th December 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker, left, and Keisha Nash-Whitaker. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Forest Whitaker has filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Keisha Nash-Whitaker.

The 57-year-old "Black Panther" actor cites irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The brief document says the exact value of the couple's assets and debts are unclear and will be determined later.

The couple has two daughters together, and each has a child from a previous relationship. All four are adults.

Whitaker's other credits include "Lee Daniels' The Butler," ''The Crying Game" and "The Last King of Scotland," for which he won an Academy Award for best actor in 2007.

The 46-year-old Nash-Whitaker has had a few minor credits as an actress and producer.

The two met on the set of the 1994 film "Blown Away," and they married in 1996.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forest Whitaker Keisha Nash-Whitaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp