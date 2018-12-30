Home World

Five terror suspects held in Netherlands, Germany

Dutch security forces arrested four people in the port city of Rotterdam on Saturday on suspicion of preparing for a "terrorist crime", police said, while a fifth suspect was detained in Germany.

Published: 30th December 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch security forces arrested four people in the port city of Rotterdam on Saturday on suspicion of preparing for a "terrorist crime", police said, while a fifth suspect was detained in Germany.

Elite counter-terrorism units and police arrested the men and carried out searches at the locations where they were detained, Rotterdam police said.

"They are suspected of involvement in the preparation of a terrorist crime," a brief police statement said. "Investigations will continue in the coming days, with the emphasis on further investigation of the nature and scale of the terrorist threat."

In Germany, police in Mainz said they arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man following an extradition request from the Dutch authorities.

"He is strongly suspected of taking part in the preparation for an attack in the Netherlands," they said.

Further details on the suspects and the crime they were allegedly preparing for were not immediately available.

The Netherlands has been largely spared the kind of terror attacks which have rocked its closest European neighbours in the past few years, but there has been a series of recent scares.

In August a 19-year-old Afghan with a German residence permit stabbed and injured two American tourists at Amsterdam's busy Central Station before being shot and wounded.

In September Dutch investigators said they had arrested seven people and foiled a "major attack" on civilians at a major event in the Netherlands.

They said they had found a large quantity of bomb-making materials including fertiliser likely to be used in a car bomb.

In June two terror suspects were arrested while close to carrying out attacks including at an iconic bridge in Rotterdam and in France, prosecutors said.

The men aged 22 and 28, who are of Moroccan origin, made a film at the Erasmus bridge in which they sang a martyrdom song, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp