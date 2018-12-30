Home World

In 2019 UN will continue to bring people together to create space for solutions: Antonio Guterres

Guterres in his new year message listed out some of the top challenges being faced by the world today including climate change, extremism and increasing intolerance.

Published: 30th December 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Antonio Guterres. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: In the new year, the United Nations will continue to bring people together to build bridges and create space for solutions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday, setting the world body's agenda for 2019.

Guterres in his new year message listed out some of the top challenges being faced by the world today including climate change, extremism and increasing intolerance.

Last New Year, I issued a red alert, and the dangers I mentioned still persist. These are anxious times for many, and our world is undergoing a stress test.

Climate change is running faster than we are, he said. Geopolitical divisions are deepening, making conflicts more difficult to resolve, he said, adding record numbers of people are moving in search of safety and protection.

Inequality is growing. and people are questioning a world in which a handful of people hold the same wealth as half of humanity," Guterres said.

Noting that intolerance is on the rise, the UN Secretary-General said trust is on the decline. But there are also reasons for hope, he said, noting that the talks on Yemen have created a chance for peace.

Similarly, the agreement signed in Riyadh in September between Ethiopia and Eritrea has eased long-running tensions and brought improved prospects to an entire region, he said.

And the agreement between the parties to the conflict in South Sudan has revitalised chances for peace, bringing more progress in the past four months than in the previous four years.

The United Nations was able to bring countries together in Katowice to approve the Work Programme for the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, he said.

"Now we need to increase ambition to beat this existential threat. It's time to seize our last best chance. It's time to stop uncontrolled and spiralling climate change," he said.

In recent weeks, the United Nations also oversaw landmark global agreements on migration and refugees, that will help to save lives and overcome damaging myths and everywhere, people are mobilizing behind the Sustainable Development Goals our global blueprint for peace, justice and prosperity on a healthy planet, he said.

When international cooperation works, the world wins. In 2019, the United Nations will continue to bring people together to build bridges and create space for solutions, Guterres said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antonio Guterres United Nations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp