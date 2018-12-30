Home World

Pakistan's national carrier sacks 50 employees for holding fake degrees

Published: 30th December 2018 03:55 PM

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's national carrier has terminated the contracts of over 50 employees, including three pilots, after they were found holding fake degrees, according to a media report.

The directives were issued in view of the proceedings of Pakistan's Supreme Court against pilots and cabin crews with fake degrees and certificates, the Express Tribune reported.

"We have begun probe into (the cases of) all staffers who were hired (while) holding sham degrees," Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson Mashood Tajwar was quoted as saying by the paper.

Director General of Civil Aviation Authority Hassan Baig has also issued directives to suspend the licenses of all those pilots and cabin crews who have not yet submitted their degrees and certificates.

"Their licenses will remain suspended till they submit their referred documents for verification," an official statement said.

TAGS
fake degrees PIA Pakistan International Airlines

