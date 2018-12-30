Royal family reveals favourite moments of 2018

Home World

From the birth of Prince Louis to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018 has been a big year for the royal family.

Published: 30th December 2018

WASHINGTON DC: From the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018 has been a big year for the royal family.

With just days to go for 2019, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a stunning video compilation of all the moments that made 2018 "so special" for them.

"Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 - thank you to everyone who made this year so special," read a tweet from Kensington Palace's Twitter handle. "See you in 2019!" the message concluded.

The video highlighted some of the special moments of the two couples and showcased their joint appearances at the annual Trooping of the Colour and Remembrance Day events. It also showcased the photos taken in the honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

It also showed numerous milestones for the Duchess of Sussex-including her royal wedding, her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth and Meghan and Harry's recent royal tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand in October, where the couple announced they are expecting their first child.

The clip also celebrated the numerous charity events that are near and dear to the royal family's hearts. The video ended with the four laughing together while speaking at the Royal Foundation Forum in February.

