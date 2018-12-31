Narendra Modi congratulates Bangla PM Hasina on winning elections, assures India's continued support 

Home World

The main opposition has rejected the 'farcical' elections which claimed 18 lives and left over 200 injured, making it one of the deadliest polls in the country.

Published: 31st December 2018 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DHAKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on registering a landslide win in the general elections and assured her of India's continued support to the country's developmental strides.

Hasina's ruling Awami League-led alliance has won over 267 seats in the 300-member Parliament, according to the latest report released by the Election Commission (EC).

Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasina following the results, press secretary of Bangladesh Prime Minister Ihsanul Karim told PTI.

During the talks, Modi said that "Hasina's victory was the reflection of Bangladesh's stunning development under her dynamic leadership", according to Karim. "Prime Minister Modi assured her of India's continued support to Bangladesh's developmental strides," the press secretary added.

According to the EC, Hasina's alliance has won the parliamentary vote with a thumping majority.

The main opposition has rejected the "farcical" elections which claimed 18 lives and left over 200 injured, making it one of the deadliest polls in the country.

The opposition National Unity Front led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party - which has been out of power for 12 years and had boycotted the 10th general elections in 2014 - managed to secure only seven seats.

