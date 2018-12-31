Home World

Senator Lindsey Graham​ 'reassured' about US efforts in Syria amid pull out

The US had announced its decision to withdraw from Syria on December 19, which spurred massive criticism from all quarters.

Published: 31st December 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. (Photo|AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that the United States would withdraw from Syria in a manner that will ensure that the ISIS is permanently destroyed while keeping Iran at bay in the region.

"I learned a lot from President @realDonaldTrump about our efforts in Syria that was reassuring," Graham tweeted on Sunday (local time) after meeting with US President Donald Trump.

He further stated, "The President will make sure any withdrawal from Syria will be done in a fashion to ensure - (1) ISIS is permanently destroyed, (2) Iran doesn't fill in the back end, and (3) our Kurdish allies are protected."

Graham, who was one of the first to strongly criticise the US President's decision to pull troops out from Syria, put out a positive front on the social media platform regarding the very same decision after the meeting.

"President @realDonaldTrump is talking with our commanders and working with our allies to make sure these three objectives are met as we implement the withdrawal," Graham stated.

Graham was at the forefront about seeking answers from Trump regarding the troop withdrawal, taking regularly to Twitter to urge the President in re-evaluating his decision.

"Mr President, we will never have partners in the future. Our nation is better than this. Please reevaluate the Syrian withdrawal strategy," Graham had tweeted on December 21.

He had earlier publicly refuted Trump's claims of having defeated the ISIS in Syria, which was the reason Trump had cited before announcing his decision to withdraw.

"With all due respect, ISIS is not defeated in Syria, Iraq, and after just returning from visiting there - certainly not Afghanistan," Graham had tweeted on December 19.

The US had announced its decision to withdraw from Syria on December 19, which spurred massive criticism from all quarters. Speculations are rife that a US exit from the region would increase the influence of Russia and Iran in Syria.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lindsey Graham Republican Senator Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp