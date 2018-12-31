There’s nothing like the Times Square new year

The first New Year’s Eve Ball lowering celebration atop One Times Square was in 1907. This proud tradition is now a universal symbol of the New Year. The New Year’s Eve Ball is the property of the building owners of One Times Square. Seven versions of the Ball have been designed sicne then to signal the New Year. In 2008, the permanent Big Ball was unveiled atop One Times Square where it sparkles throughout the year. We bring you some fun facts:
- For Times Square 2019, 192 Waterford Crystal triangles introduce the new Gift of Harmony design of small rosette cuts flowing into each other in harmony.
- The ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds.
- In 1942 and 1943 the Ball Lowering was suspended due to the wartime dim-out. The crowds who still gathered in Times Square celebrated with a minute of silence followed by chimes ringing out from a truck at One Times Square.
- Times Square is the only zone in New York City where tenants are required to display bright signs.
- More than 50 Times Square BID sanitation workers, along with the New York City Department of Sanitation crews, clean Times Square through the night to return it to its usual cleanliness.