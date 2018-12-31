There’s nothing like the Times Square new year

By Express News Service

The first New Year’s Eve Ball lowering celebration atop One Times Square was in 1907. This proud tradition is now a universal symbol of the New Year. The New Year’s Eve Ball is the property of the building owners of One Times Square. Seven versions of the Ball have been designed sicne then to signal the New Year. In 2008, the permanent Big Ball was unveiled atop One Times Square where it sparkles throughout the year. We bring you some fun facts: