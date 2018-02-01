DUBAI: A Bangladeshi worker in the UAE, who brutally thrashed his Indian supervisor and left him partially disabled for cancelling his leave, has been jailed for three months, a media report said today.

The 35-year-old Bangladeshi had applied for leave with his Indian supervisor who, after approving it first, cancelled it and asked him to stay at the construction site in Business Bay area here in January last year, the Gulf News reported.

When the supervisor found that the worker had absconded from the construction site without permission, he reported to the management which deducted his three days' salary, it said.

This infuriated the worker who struck his supervisor with a stick thrice. Co-workers intervened and the injured supervisor was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Bangladeshi worker was apprehended by the police.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of beating his supervisor and causing him a five per cent permanent disability, the report said.

The accused, who will be deported after serving his jail term, was sentenced in absentia after he failed to appear before the court, according to the primary ruling.

He told the prosecutors that he beat his supervisor once he learnt that his three days' pay had been deducted from his salary based on his report that he had left the work without permission.