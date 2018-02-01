BEIJING: Gas poisoning at an iron and steel plant in China's southwest Guizhou province has killed nine persons and injured two others, authorities said today.

The incident occurred when workers were conducting an overhaul of the generator boiler at Shougang Shuicheng Iron and Steel Company Limited in Liupanshui city, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Nine people were killed and two others were injured in the yesterday's incident, it quoted local authorities as saying.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, it said.