A British man who was "obsessed" with Muslims was found guilty on Thursday of murder and attempted murder after deliberately driving into a group of people outside a London mosque.

Jurors found Darren Osborne, 48, from the Welsh capital Cardiff, guilty of murdering 51-year-old Makram Ali and trying to kill others in the Finsbury Park area of north London on June 19, in a case that was prosecuted as an act of terrorism.