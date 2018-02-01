WASHINGTON: Citing his recent decision to suspend security assistance to Pakistan, US President Donald Trump has said that countries cannot hope to be friends with America while supporting or condoning terror.

"President Trump is making clear to our allies that they cannot be America's friend while supporting or condoning terror," the White House has said in a detailed fact sheet on his foreign policy, which was issued after his first State of the Union Address.

"The President has suspended security assistance to Pakistan, sending a long overdue message to aid recipients that we expect them to fully join us in combating terrorism,"

the White House said.

Last month, the Trump administration had suspended nearly USD 2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan accusing the country of not doing enough in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan has denied the allegations and said it will suspend military and intelligence cooperation with the US.

The Pentagon, however, says that there has not been such move from Pakistan.

According to the White House, Trump will relentlessly pursue threats to America's security, prioritising efforts to confront and defeat radical Islamic terror and the ideology that sustains it.

"President Trump's conditions-based South Asia strategy provides commanders with the authority and resources needed to deny terrorists the safe haven they seek in Afghanistan and Pakistan," it said.