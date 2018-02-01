KARACHI: Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday reached Karachi for a two-day visit.

This is his first visit to Sindh's capital since his disqualification as the prime minister.

A large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers were present at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to receive Nawaz.

Nawaz will proceed to a local hotel to attend a party meeting where the PML-N bigwigs will devise a strategy for the upcoming elections, seat adjustment and alliance with other political parties in Sindh, the Express Tribune reported, citing party sources, as saying.

Later in the night, the former prime minister will also address traders and industrialists.

On Friday, Nawaz will attend a seminar regarding the future of democracy in Pakistan on Friday.

“Nawaz Sharif has been invited to attend a seminar on democracy on February 2 and will hold meetings with senior lawyers”, a senior party leader said.

Later in the evening, Nawaz will meet a delegation of Pakistan Bengali Association, and also address a gathering of lawyers.

Meanwhile, the former premier is expected to appear on Friday before an accountability court in Islamabad for the hearing of corruption references against him.