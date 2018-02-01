KARACHI: Minister for Planning and Development of Pakistan's Sindh province Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife were found dead in their home in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority on Thursday.

According to the Dawn, both husband and wife were found dead in their bedroom.

Police has launched an investigation into the case.

However, the cause of their death is still unknown.

Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza said, "This is a very sad incident. I could never have imagined this could happen. I do not know anything else except that he is not among us right now."

She said it was a "huge loss for the party", adding, "He was an educated individual and a very soft-spoken person."