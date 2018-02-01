KARACHI: Just days after multiple child abuse reports surfaced in Pakistan, a video of a ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker “groping” a young girl in Karachi has caused huge uproar on social media.

The lawmaker in question is Nisar Muhammad, who is a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, reported the Express Tribune.

The video, which has gone viral on the social media, is said to be of Nisar’s addressal at Karachi’s suburban town of Sohrab Goth, where he had spoken against the alleged extrajudicial killing of a youth.

The video shows the senator addressing a gathering, through a stage, with his one arm around the girl who is standing next to him.

In the small clip, Muhammad could be seen touching the girl’s face, arms, hands and shoulder, as the girl continued to stand beside him with her arms crossed.

Last month, the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kasur district of Pakistan's Punjab province had caused widespread anger among the masses.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the minor was strangled to death after being raped multiple times.