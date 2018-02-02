WASHINGTON DC: The spy agencies in Britain reportedly run the risk of having their intelligence methods revealed, if United States President Donald Trump releases the controversial, Republican-crafted memo, alleging that FBI abused its surveillance tools.

Britain’s security services would be “rankled” if the information is made public, the Telegraph reported, citing a source in the US Congress looking into Russian election meddling, as saying.

According to those opposing the release, the United Kingdom [UK] will be less likely to share confidential information if the secret memo is made public.

The document has set up a standoff with Trump against both the FBI and Department of Justice.

Senior White House officials are trying to come up with a solution that satisfies both the President and law enforcement officials, like Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Figures in America's Justice Department have also reportedly been warning that the UK-US intelligence sharing relationship could be harmed.

The memo links the FBI investigation back to a former British spy, Christopher Steele, whose research was paid for by Democrats, and who wrote a dossier on Trump that contains a series of controversial, though unverified, claims.

The four-page memo was crafted by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, and commissioned by Devin Nunes, the panel's Republican chairman.

The White House on Friday is likely to give Congress approval to release a Republican-drafted memo, despite of a warning from the top US law enforcement agency. The FBI has voiced "grave concerns" about the release of the memo.