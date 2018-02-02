LOS ANGELES: At least two people were injured in a shooting on Thursday morning on a school campus in Westlake district of Los Angeles.

According to the local media reports, police has arrested a suspect in the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Officer Drake Madison said they received a report of shots fired today morning.

The shooting took place near Belmont High School, but the campus also shares a property with Castro Middle School, Madison said.

Further details awaited.